HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell announced it is holding a free community COVID-19 vaccination event on Friday.

This event is being coordinated with the Crater Health District and is by appointment only. This event will also only be for people over the age of 16 with pre-existing medical conditions, anyone 65-year-old and up or meet the requirements for phase 1C.

You can sign up by calling the city’s COVID-19 Call Center at 804-541-2391.