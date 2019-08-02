Hopewell hosts city’s youth baseball world champions

(HOPEWELL, Va.) — For the first time in Hopewell history, the youth baseball team are world champions.

The City of Hopewell will host a special celebration to honor the recent achievements of the Hopewell Major All-Stars youth baseball team.

It’s the team’s first Dixie World state championship in Hopewell’s history. The team was also honored with the Dixie World Series team sportsmanship award.

The special celebration will be held on the front steps of Hopewell City Hall, located at 300 N. Main Street, on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m.