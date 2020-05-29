Hopewell HS virtual graduation, car parade planned for seniors

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Save the dates!

The Hopewell High School class of 2020 will be celebrated over a span of four days next week.

Beginning Monday, June 1, the school district will host a car parade for seniors and their families.

A virtual commencement is scheduled to take place June 2-4 at Merner Field. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Students are allowed up to four guests and students will receive a letter with an assigned date and time.

In a letter addressed to the Hopewell High School community, Dr. Melody Hackney, recently named Virginia’s Superintendent of the Year, says senior traditions like prom, senior night awards and graduation ceremony will take place once the pandemic is over.

