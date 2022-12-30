HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred Thursday night just one mile apart from each other and within an hour and a half timeframe.

Police said officers responded to the John Randolph Medical Center around 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 for a male who had arrived after being shot in the elbow. The shooting is believed to have occurred in the 1300 block of New York Avenue, where police say homes were found to have been damaged by gunfire.

The male shot in the elbow is expected to recover from his injury. Police do not know a motive for the shooting at this time and say officers will continue to investigate.

A little over an hour later, officers responded to the 3000 block of Boston Street around 10:20 p.m. for the report of multiple shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, police found a car that had been wrecked, with damage consistent with gunfire. Police said the driver ran from the scene before officers arrived, and there are no reported injuries at this time.

An investigation into this incident is also ongoing.

Hopewell Police ask anyone with information on either of these incidents to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.