Hopewell launching PPE distribution program this week

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell will be distributing personal protective equipment kits to all of its citizens starting Monday.

The announcement said the door-to-door distribution program’s focus is to make sure supplies and resources are available to even the most vulnerable populations in Hopewell.

Each kid will include:

Two cloth face coverings

Eight ounces of hand sanitizer

Printed materials with resource information

The distribution will be carried out by City staff, beginning the week of August 10, until it is complete. The city will announce which neighborhoods are being visited that day via the City’s social media.

However, houses with private drives, “No Trespassing/Private Property” signs, off-leash animals or other safety concerns will not have kits delivered. If you do not receive a kit because of one of these reasons, you can c can use the contact info below to coordinate delivery or pick-up.

To request additional face coverings or for more information, you can call Hopewell Recreation and Parks Department at 804-541-2353 between 8:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., Monday-Friday or by email at recandparks@hopewellva.gov.

