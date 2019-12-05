Hopewell leaders to focus on city’s recent violent crimes at press conference

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell officials are encouraging community members to attend a Friday press conference on the recent violent crimes that have taken place in the city.

City leaders announced the press conference in the wake of the murder of Richmond Fire Department Lt. Ashley Berry, who was shot in Hopewell on Thanksgiving night.

Since her death, “the community has continued to experience acts of violence,” a release from the City of Hopewell said Thursday.

This is a community issue, only when we work together can we prevent these acts of violence” Hopewell Mayor Jasmine Gore

Hopewell said City Council members also plan to “identify a path forward” to help improve the people in the community.

The public is welcome to attend the 4 p.m. press conference, which will be held in the Hopewell Council Chambers in the City Municipal Building.

