HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Get your popcorn ready and head to Hopewell Library for movie nights on Mondays and Saturdays!

Hopewell Library has begun hosting its Winter Movie Night Programs on Mondays and Saturdays.

The first event in the series will be “Mystery Movie Monday,” which will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Mystery Movie Monday events will continue at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 and Feb. 19. Wondering what movie will be playing? It will remain a mystery until you arrive.

In addition, Hopewell Library will host Classic Movie Saturday at 11 a.m. on Jan. 6, Jan. 20, Feb. 3 and Feb. 17.

For more information on events, visit the Appomattox Regional Library System‘s website or call 804-458-6329.