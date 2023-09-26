HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A career fair will be hosted by the City of Hopewell in early October, with open positions across multiple departments.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Hopewell Community Center — located at 100 W. City Point Road, applicants can explore part-time and full-time positions.

Job opportunities will be open in the following departments: Public Works, Treasurers Office, Development, Social Services, Recreation and Parks, Water Renewal, Fire and Rescue, and Police.

Attendees will be able to meet with representatives from each department to learn about the open positions. Candidates will also have the opportunity for on-the-spot interviews.

Applicants can apply before the event, although applications can be submitted onsite as well.

The suggested attire for the fair is business casual. For additional information, applicants can email questions to info@hopewellva.gov.