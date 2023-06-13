HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Crisis Negotiations Team was called to respond to a barricade situation in Hopewell Tuesday morning when a man barricaded himself inside a home after stabbing someone several times, police say.

According to Hopewell Police, officers were called to the 2300 block of Maclin Circle around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13 for a stabbing.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a male victim had been stabbed several times in his torso, back and neck. The victim was quickly taken to TriCities Hospital and he was later med-flighted to Chippenham Hospital to be treated for injuries considered to be life-threatening. Police did not release the age of the victim.

At the scene, police say a man identified by police as the suspect, 27-year-old Theonta Rashad Fortune, of Hopewell, was seen running away into a home. Police say Fortune barricaded himself inside the home and refused to exit, prompting the response of Hopewell’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team and Crisis Negotiations Team.

Fortune was able to be taken into custody without injury after an hour of negotiations, police said. He was taken to Riverside Regional Jail, where he was held without bond.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have any information to provide, contact Lead Detective Shawn Grant with the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.