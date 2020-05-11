Hopewell man arrested in Petersburg on multiple gun charges

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell man was arrested in Petersburg Monday following a shots fired incident Friday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 800 block of Davisville Housing Community following a shots fired incident inside a residence. Police say Mario Emanuel Crenshaw, 30, went to retrieve his belongings from a female acquaintance. Crenshaw entered the home and became argumentative, firing one shot inside the residence, police added.

Prior to police arriving, Crenshaw ran away from the scene. No one was injured.

On Monday, Crenshaw was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force in Petersburg for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, brandishing a firearm, discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm in city limits and trespassing.

He was also served with outstanding warrants from Petersburg on unrelated changes.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have information regarding any wanted person or crime, to contact the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222.

