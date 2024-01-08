PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police has identified the person who was found dead in the evening on Saturday along Addison Way.

At 7:47 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, police received multiple calls about gunshots fired in the 300 block of Addison Way.

Once on scene, Petersburg Police said officers found a vehicle in which a Black man was found dead, who was later identified as 36-year-old Jamel Thomas, of Hopewell.

Anyone with any information regarding Thomas’ death is asked to contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222.