Hopewell man trapped in house fire dies at the hospital

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A 55-year-old man who was trapped in an overnight house fire died at VCU Medical Center.

It happened on North 4th Avenue shortly before midnight. A neighbor tells 8News that an older man was inside the home with his son.

The neighbor says the son got out, and then he ran back inside to try to rescue his father. Firefighters eventually got the man out and rushed him to VCU Medical Center.

The man is a father of five. His family was too distraught to go on camera, but says a cigarette was left on the porch sparking the fire.

One of his family members tells us the man suffered burns over 95% of his body. They say the family has been in the home since the 1970’s.

Stay with 8News for updates.