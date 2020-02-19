Hopewell man shot while inside car, police say

1  of  2
HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A 29-year-old man is expected to recover after being shot while inside a car in Hopewell Tuesday night, police said.

The Hopewell Police Department said they responded to the 800 block of West Poythress Street around 8:20 p.m. after hearing several gunshots.

Officers were searching the area when they were told a man with a gunshot wound was seeking treatment at John Randolph Medical Center.

“The victim was inside a vehicle near the intersection of North 12th Avenue and West Poythress Street when unknown individual(s) began shooting at the vehicle,” Hopewell Police said.

Detectives are looking into what happened. If you have any information, contact Lead Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

