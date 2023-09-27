HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell has named who will succeed A.J. Starke as Chief of Police nearly seven months after his departure.

According to a release from the City of Hopewell, City Manager Concetta Manker named Gregory Taylor as Chief of Police after a three-month interview process. Taylor has been serving as interim Chief since Starke’s retirement in April and also previously had a stint as interim Chief in 2018.

“I am honored and humbled to accept the position of Police Chief for the City of Hopewell,” said Taylor in the release. “I am committed to serving our community with integrity, transparency and a strong dedication to public safety. I look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to address the challenges we face and build a safer and more inclusive city for all residents.”

Before being named interim Police Chief, Taylor graduated with a degree criminal justice from Virginia Commonwealth University and went on to work for Hopewell Police for 37 years, serving as a Commander in all of the department’s divisions.