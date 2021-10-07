Hopewell offering free trash disposal for residents

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell residents will be able to clean up and clear out their homes for free from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23.

The city’s fall cleanup program allows residents to access the citizen convenience center on 507 Station Street for no charge. The only fees associated with dumping trash during that week will be $10 for the removal of Freon from appliances.

The center is open from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Residents will be able to dispose of many things but need to know ahead of time to not bring concrete, masonry, trash bin garbage, batteries, paint, car motors and hazardous waste. People can throw out tires at the center but will be limited to eight per household.

