Hopewell offers marketing program for businesses hurt by COVID-19

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell is offering a new “small business marketing program.”
With funding provided by the CARES Act, the program will provide small businesses with free marketing assistance to help with the impacts of COVID-19. Included in the assistance are branding, advertising, signage and customer outreach.
Any Hopewell businesses with a city license, employing no more than 25 people are able to apply.
Brick and mortar locations are also able to apply.
The program is limited to 40 businesses, on a first-come-first-serve-basis.
Applications are due by Nov. 20.
