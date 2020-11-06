Hopewell offers marketing program for businesses hurt by COVID-19

Government offices in Hopewell will reopen to the public for appointment-only visitation beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell is offering a new “small business marketing program.”

With funding provided by the CARES Act, the program will provide small businesses with free marketing assistance to help with the impacts of COVID-19. Included in the assistance are branding, advertising, signage and customer outreach.

Any Hopewell businesses with a city license, employing no more than 25 people are able to apply.

Brick and mortar locations are also able to apply.

The program is limited to 40 businesses, on a first-come-first-serve-basis.

Applications are due by Nov. 20.

