HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department opened an investigation into a shooting that occurred Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Petersburg Street on Wednesday, Aug. 24 just before 10 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Police said that officers were given information that two suspects were seen fleeing from the area in a silver SUV.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have any information to provide, contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Anyone with information on this crime and who wishes to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.