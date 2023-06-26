HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Organizers are hoping to save lives and create a support center for those in recovery or about to start. The doors of a new sober living home opened at 203 N. 11th Ave. in Hopewell on Sunday.

The new sober house is the latest development for The City of Refuge, a faith-based drug recovery center and the proud organization behind the new move. The center has a peer-led, 9-month recovery program open to anyone seeking addiction recovery. Although the center is based in Hopewell, it offers help and support to all members of the community throughout the greater Richmond area.

According to organizers, the 11th Avenue location — known as “Hope House” — is for people who have just gone through the City of Refuge program and can now live on their own. The sober living house is the next step after the recovery program. It’s meant to help people take back their lives after their addiction recovery.

“This touches all parts of our society,” said Thurman Collier, the CEO of the City of Refuge Hopewell Recovery Center. “You know, addiction is not a poor issue or a rich issue. It’s not a black issue. It’s not a white issue. It’s a crisis. It’s an epidemic in our world. And we believe there are positive solutions to it. But we’re going to have to collaborate together and work together.”

Quentin Taylor is a City of Refuge recovery program graduate. He told 8News that he had been on the streets for 24 years before the program changed his life.

“This program afforded me an opportunity to get my life back on track,” Taylor said. “I was in the streets messing up real bad, using drugs. I feel grateful. I feel grateful for this opportunity to be where I’m at now. Because a lot of people can’t say that, today, they are here.”

Taylor graduated from the recovery program in 2020 and is now a peer recovery specialist with The City of Refuge. He said his message to those who are seeking help is simple.

“My message would be … put God first — everything’s possible through God. You got to trust in him,” Taylor said.

According to Thurman, Hope House will only host men and he already has applicants who want to move in. It will officially open to patients in July.