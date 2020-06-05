Hopewell plans to re-open DMV Select mid-June

Breaking News
by: WRIC Newsroom

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The city of Hopewell says DMV Select will re-open on Monday, June 15.

Operations will be conducted under appointment-only.

City officials hope the appointment system will be available as early as Thursday, June 11.

As a result of COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

