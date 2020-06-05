HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The city of Hopewell says DMV Select will re-open on Monday, June 15.
Operations will be conducted under appointment-only.
City officials hope the appointment system will be available as early as Thursday, June 11.
As a result of COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Hopewell plans to re-open DMV Select mid-June
- Richmond Kickers may return July 18
- Virginia lawmakers looking to introduce police reform legislation
- DC paints huge Black Lives Matter mural near White House
- Virginia mayor resigns two days after offering to take Confederate monuments