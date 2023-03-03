HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — More than eight months later, the Hopewell Police Department is continuing to investigate a deadly double shooting from last summer.

Around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, officers were called to the area of South 13th Avenue and Buren Street for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found Jerrell Lynwood, 33, and Amanda Horner, 35, inside a crashed vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene by Hopewell Fire and EMS.

Neighbors in the area told 8News that they had seen two cars speeding by their homes just before 2:15 a.m. One driver reportedly fired shots into the other car, causing it to crash into a neighbor’s parked SUV. That same driver got out and shot both victims again, according to witnesses.

“I’m petrified. I’m horrified. I have kids in the house. It could’ve been my house, my kids, anyone else’s kids,” one neighbor told 8News at the time. “It’s dangerous. Hopewell is getting dangerous. The streets don’t care. They’re not for anyone.”

According to police, a light-colored sedan was seen driving away from the scene shortly after the incident. Police also said that there have been several leads developed but more information is needed to make an arrest.

“Both Mr. Lynwood and Ms. Horner left behind family and children that deserve closure,” a statement from Lt. Jaquita Allen reads. “There is someone out there who knows what happened but [is] too afraid to come forward. We are pleading with the public to come forward with information that can bring their families justice. ‘If you know something, say something’.”

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Lead Detective Tara Clark with the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.