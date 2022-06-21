HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell has welcomed Antonio “AJ” Starke as its new Chief for the Hopewell Police Department, who has 30 years of police experience.

Chief Antonio Starke accepted as City of Hopewell police chief (City of Hopewell)

Since last December, Chief Starke worked as interim police chief in the city, according to the department.

He served in the United States Army for four years and has worked in law enforcement since 1991 with the Chesterfield County Police Department, according to the City of Hopewell.

Chief Starke served the past nine years as a member of the command staff as captain, according to the city. He held multiple command positions with Chesterfield police in various departments including, the Office of Professional Standards, Personnel and Training, Special Operations and Information Services.

According to the City of Hopewell, Chief Starke is a graduate of the 34th session of the Police Executive Leadership School and the National Criminal Justice Command College.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Virginia State University and his master’s in criminal justice from Liberty University, according to the city.