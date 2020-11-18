Hopewell Police Department to hold meal assistance event next week

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is holding a meal assistance event where families can pick up a free meal next week.

The food for this event is being provided by Tyson’s Foods, Food Lion, Randolph Market and HPD. In addition to the free meal, the first 500 people who show up wearing blue will get a “special surprise.”

The event is from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 21, at Hopewell High School on 400 S. Mesa Drive.

