RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Ward 6 residents are being invited to Arlington Park on Thursday afternoon for a free dinner and a chance to talk to Hopewell police officers.

The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be cooked on site. They’re free for everyone who attends.

Police officers and the Ward 6 representative from Hopewell City Council will be there to discuss issues – good and bad – and ways of improving Hopewell moving forward.