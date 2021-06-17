Hopewell police hosting community engagement event for city’s 7th Ward

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is hosting an event Thursday at the Woodlawn Learning Center in an effort to connect with community members who live in the city’s 7th Ward.

Residents of Ward 7 are encouraged to attend the event, which will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., to meet with their local police department and ward representative. There will be free hamburgers and hotdogs for those in attendance.

“Together lets discuss issues good and bad and share ideas to help Hopewell move forward,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Hopewell police also wrote that they will be setting up by the front door across the street from Woodlawn Park. The Woodlawn Learning Center is located at 1100 Dinwiddie Avenue in Hopewell.