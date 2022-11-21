HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot early Thursday morning near the city’s waterfront.

Officers initially responded to the John Randolph Medical Center 5:05 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 after a man arrived there suffering from a gunshot to the arm. They discovered that he had been shot on the 300 block of Ramsey Avenue.

The man is expected to recover from his injuries, but the motive for the shooting is still unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 541-2284.