HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) – Hopewell Police is investigating a shooting that left one man injured early Saturday morning.

According to the Hopewell Police Department, just before 1 a.m. on September 17th, officers responded to several areas within the city for shots fired. Once on scene, it was determined that shots were fired on the 1300 block of Stewart Avenue, 2700 block of Granby Street and 1300 block of Liberty Avenue.

While officers were investigating, a man arrived at John Randolph Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury to the chest. He is expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.