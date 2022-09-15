HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department has begun an investigation into an early-morning shooting that injured one man.

Police said officers responded to the shooting at the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot in the back. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A description of the suspect is unavailable at this time, according to police, and an investigation into the incident has begun.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting for anyone with any information to provide, contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.