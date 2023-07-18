HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is investigating after a suspect committed armed robbery at a gas station near The Crossings Shopping Center.

Shortly before 6:45 p.m. on Monday, July 17, officers were called to the BP gas station at 5201 Oaklawn Blvd for a reported robbery.

According to police, a suspect had entered the business and produced a handgun before demanding money from the clerk. After receiving an undisclosed dum of money, the suspect ran away from the business in an unknown direction.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unitbat 804-541-2284.