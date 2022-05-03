CITY OF HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting incident on Stewart Avenue.

On Monday, May 2, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Stewart Avenue for the report of shots fired.

Once officers arrived on scene, they determined a vehicle was struck by gunfire as it passed through the area. Further investigation revealed 21-year-old Dedric Taggart as the offender, according to police. There were no reported injuries.

Warrants have been obtained for discharge of a firearm in the city limits, reckless handling of a firearm, attempted malicious wounding, shoot or throw missile at an occupied vehicle, and shoot or discharge a firearm across the roadway.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone with information to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2202.