HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a shooting which they say sent a person to the hospital.

According to police, at around 2:07 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, officers responded to TriCities Hospital in Hopewell for a report of a male shooting victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his ankle.

The victim told the officers that the shooting took place on the 2600 block of Wise Street, where police responded to in search of evidence and witnesses.

Police did not identify the victim or share any information about possible suspects. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Hopewell Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.