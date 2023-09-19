HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a shooting after officials say a boy walked into TriCities Hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to police, officers responded to the 3900 block of Autumn Court at around 8:39 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 for a report of shots fired and found evidence of a shooting.

Later, at around 9 p.m., TriCities Hospital in Hopewell reported that a juvenile male walked in with a gunshot wound. The gunshot wound was determined to be non-life-threatening and the boy is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Det. Clark of Hopewell Police at 804-541-2284.