HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is investigating after they say a person was shot Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to TriCities Hospital in Hopewell at around 9:43 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 after it was reported that a female victim was shot in her back. The victim reported that she had been shot on the 500 block of North 9th Avenue, where police then went to search witnesses and evidence.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening and she is expected to make a full recovery. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-521-2284.