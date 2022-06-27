HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — 18-year-old Jasir Culver of Petersburg and 14-year-old Micah Coles of Hopewell were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on the train tracks near Elm Street and Arlington Road on Friday, June 24, just before 10:30 p.m.

Police said two other teenagers suffered gunshot wounds from the same incident and were transported to local hospitals. Both are expected to make full recoveries.

Police have not revealed any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Hopewell Police department or Crimes Solvers at 804-541-2202.

