The Hopewell Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to a September shooting. Credit: Hopewell Police Department.

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is now looking for four suspects in connection to a September shooting involving a juvenile victim.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Courthouse Road on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7:53 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

According to police, a juvenile male victim had recently left an establishment in the 2600 block of Berry Street , a short walk from the 2700 block of Courthouse Road. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim, who had been shot in the back.

The injury was considered non-life threatening, according to Hopewell Police.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, according to police.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Hopewell Police released information on four suspects in this shooting. The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: A black male, approximately 5’8″ to 5’11”, with dreadlocks, wearing a black t-shirt with graphics, light colored jeans and white tennis shoes.

with dreadlocks, wearing a black t-shirt with graphics, light colored jeans and white tennis shoes. Suspect 2: A black male, approximately 5’5″ to 5’8″, with dreadlocks, wearing a black t-shirt with orange graphics, black jeans and orange, white and black tennis shoes.

Suspect 3: A black male, approximately 5’8″ to 5’11”, with a box styled haircut, wearing a black t-shirt with graphics, light colored jeans and black and white Jordans.

Suspect 4: A black male, approximately 5’3″ to 5’5″, with dreadlocks, wearing a black North Face fleece, dark colored jeans and black Foamposites.

Police also say that all suspects were seen leaving a four door black in color sedan with a light colored front bumper.

The Hopewell Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to a September shooting. Credit: Hopewell Police Department. The Hopewell Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to a September shooting. Credit: Hopewell Police Department.

The Hopewell Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to a September shooting. Credit: Hopewell Police Department. The Hopewell Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to a September shooting. Credit: Hopewell Police Department.

If you have any information on these suspects of the car, contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2222.