HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Over three years after a Hopewell man’s death, police are still looking for information on who is responsible for his murder.

On Jan. 8, 2020, Hopewell police officers responded to the 100 block of Brooklawn Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a man who had been shot.

When they arrived, they found 49-year-old Jimmy Beverly, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Not only was Mr. Beverly a loving son, he was also a loving father, brother and friend to many,” Hopewell Police said. “Mr. Beverly enjoyed spending time with his family, he enjoyed working in the garden with his mother and he was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan.”

While police say they have several leads in the case, they still need more information and evidence to make an arrest.

The department is asking anyone with information about Beverly’s murder to call Lead Detective Tara Clark with the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or use the P3tips mobile app. You can be awarded up to $1,000 if your tip results in an arrest.