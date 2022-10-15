Footage of the suspect in an armed robbery in Hopewell on Friday, Oct. 14. Credit: Hopewell Police Department

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday evening, and are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect.

Hopewell Police officers responded to the Corner Store Mart located at 2311 Oaklawn Boulevard at 9:35 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 for a reported armed robbery.

According to police, on Friday evening a suspect entered the business, took out a gun and demanded money from a store employee. After getting the money, the suspect left the scene on foot. He was last seen heading north.

No injuries were reported.

Hopewell Police describe the suspect as male, of dark complexion, approximately late 20’s to mid 30’s, between 5’8″ and 6’ tall and with a medium frame. He was last seen wearing a black or dark blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and tan shoes.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have any information on this robbery or the suspect to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.