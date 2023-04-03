HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is looking for a black SUV that they say was driven by the suspects of a shooting that took place on Atlantic Street Sunday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 2300 block of Atlantic Street at around 6:42 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and witnesses who said the suspects drove away from the area in a black SUV.

About an hour later, around 7:44 p.m., a man walked into Southside Medical Center with a gunshot wound. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

This incident is under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Det. Clark of Hopewell Police at 804-541-2284.