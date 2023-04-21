HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is asking for help locating an SUV that is believed to be connected to the murder of a 26-year-old man in January.

According to police, at around 1:12 a.m. on Jan. 23, officers responded to the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive for a report of shots fired and found 26-year-old Teandrey Lajohn Taylor of Hopewell with apparent gunshot wounds. Taylor was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say several leads have been developed since Taylor’s death and are asking for help finding a light-colored SUV which was seen in the area before the homicide took place and is believed to be connected.

  • The Hopewell Police Department is asking for help locating an SUV that is believed to be connected to the murder of a 26-year-old man in January. (Photo: Hopewell Police)
Anyone who recognizes the SUV pictured or has information related to Taylor’s death is asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2222.