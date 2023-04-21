HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is asking for help locating an SUV that is believed to be connected to the murder of a 26-year-old man in January.

According to police, at around 1:12 a.m. on Jan. 23, officers responded to the 1000 block of Langston Park Drive for a report of shots fired and found 26-year-old Teandrey Lajohn Taylor of Hopewell with apparent gunshot wounds. Taylor was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say several leads have been developed since Taylor’s death and are asking for help finding a light-colored SUV which was seen in the area before the homicide took place and is believed to be connected.

The Hopewell Police Department is asking for help locating an SUV that is believed to be connected to the murder of a 26-year-old man in January. (Photo: Hopewell Police)

Anyone who recognizes the SUV pictured or has information related to Taylor’s death is asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2222.