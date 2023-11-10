HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is asking for help in locating a wanted fugitive who last lived in Richmond.

According to the Hopewell Police, 34-year-old Matthew Paul Clark is wanted for assault and battery, as well as petit larceny.

Clark is described as a 6 foot white man who weighs around 164 pounds and has blond hair with blue eyes. His last known address is 1504 Williamsburg Road, located in the Fulton Hill neighborhood of Richmond’s East End.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Clark or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2222.