HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is asking for help locating a man who they say is a wanted fugitive.

According to police, 38-year-old Robert Kenneth Sheffield is wanted for felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery, as well as misdemeanor vandalism.

Sheffield is described as a Black man who stands about 5’8″ and weighs around 167 pounds. Sheffield has black hair and brown eyes and his last known address is 1800 Arlington Road in Hopewell.

Robert Kenneth Sheffield. Credit: Hopewell Police Department

Anyone who believes they may have seen Sheffield or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2222.