HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a wanted fugitive.

(Courtesy of Hopewell Police Department)

Tijuan Lamar Phillips, 22, is wanted for a felony probation violation that occurred on Oct. 16.

According to the Online Virginia Judiciary Database, Phillips was arrested on Oct. 8. He was found guilty of the following:

Possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II drug

Possessing a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II drug

Police said Phillips is described as a 5-foot 9-inch tall Black male, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He reportedly has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Phillips’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2222.