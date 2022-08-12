HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of an armed robbery at a gas station.

According to police, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Citgo gas station on the 3900 block of Oaklawn Boulevard just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. It was reported that the suspect went into the business with a firearm and handed a note to the clerk demanding money.

As the clerk was taking money out of the drawer, the suspect fired a shot at the ceiling and left with an unknown amount of cash. The suspect is believed to have driven away in a black four-door sedan.

The suspect was wearing a white long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, a dark-colored mask, large-frame glasses and blue gloves. The suspect stands between 5’7″ and 5’10” and has dark shoulder-length hair.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.