HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in finding a missing 18-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism.

Elijah Campbell (Courtesy of the Hopewell Police Department)

Elijah Wessel Campbell, 18, was last seen leaving his residence in the 3300 block of Clay Street around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

According to police, there is no foul play suspected at this time. However, Campbell has been diagnosed with autism and takes medication daily.

Campbell is described as a 5-foot-3-inch tall Black man, weighing approximately 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown hairs.

Officers with the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit have initiated an investigation into this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 804-541-2284.