Hopewell Police searching for missing 38-year-old man, last in contact with family in April

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is searching for 38-year-old Marcus Dupree West. West’s family reported him missing on Wednesday after not being able to make contact with him since April 4.

West lives on Western Street in Hopewell.

Police describe him as a five-foot 11-inches tall black man weighing about 200 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head.

No foul play is suspected at this time but police are still looking for West to ensure that he is safe.

Anyone who knows where he is is asked to call Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222.