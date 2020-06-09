Hopewell Police volunteer relieved for making ‘divisive’ social media posts

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A volunteer with the Hopewell Police Department has been relieved of duty for making ‘divisive’ social media posts.

Hopewell Police says the male volunteer acknowledged authoring the posts and was advised to leave upon discovery.

“His comments caused hurt for our community at a time that we need to heal and come together instead of further divide,” Hopewell Police said in a Facebook post.

The department issued a statement saying the comments, in no way, align with the Hopewell Police’s values — and will not be tolerated.

LATEST HEADLINES: