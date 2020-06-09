Breaking News
Man charged in murder of pregnant woman found dead in Richmond

Hopewell Police volunteer relieved for making ‘divisive’ social media posts

The Tri-Cities

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A volunteer with the Hopewell Police Department has been relieved of duty for making ‘divisive’ social media posts.

Hopewell Police says the male volunteer acknowledged authoring the posts and was advised to leave upon discovery.

“His comments caused hurt for our community at a time that we need to heal and come together instead of further divide,” Hopewell Police said in a Facebook post.

The department issued a statement saying the comments, in no way, align with the Hopewell Police’s values — and will not be tolerated.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events