HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department has issued a warning to residents after investigating a string of incidents involving stolen or damaged heating and air conditioning units.

According to police, there have been eight larcenies and two vandalisms involving HVAC units over the past two months.

“Most, if not all, of the thefts have occurred at vacant residences that are currently for sale,” a police spokesperson said. “We are concerned that there may be unreported cases as well and are requesting that you check on your residences if you have a residence for sale in the City of Hopewell.”

In addition to the warning, police are encouraging residents to take measures to prevent theft and vandalism to HVAC units, such as:

Installing cages

Installing alarms

Installing surveillance cameras

Keeping areas around HVAC units well-lit

“This will make it more difficult for thieves to operate undetected,” the police spokesperson said.

Police also recommend marking HVAC components with unique identifiers such as serial numbers or labels in order to make stolen parts easier to identify and discourage future thefts.

“We believe the HVAC units are being stripped for their copper wire and are being sold as scrap metal,” the police spokesperson said. “It is believed that thieves are taking the metals to recyclers outside the city.”

Anyone with information relating to any of these HVAC-related crimes is encouraged to contact the Hopewell Police Department.