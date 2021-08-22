Hopewell Public Schools resume class Monday after staffing shortage forced closure

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Students and staff in Hopewell Public Schools will be back in action on Monday after a staffing shortage forced the school system to close on Aug. 20.

In a message to parents, Hopewell Schools says out of 326 employees, less than five tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. The school system held a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event for staff on Friday.

The shortage was a combination of some positive COVID-19 cases, quarantines and routine sick leave requests.

In the future, Hopewell Public Schools plans to increase routine COVID-19 testing for staff.

