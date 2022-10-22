HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Do you have what it takes to be a basketball coach? Hopewell Recreation and Parks is looking for volunteer coaches for its youth basketball program.

Coaches will be tasked with teaching skills, managing competition and communicating with parents. According to Hopewell Recreation and Parks, coaches will also serve as role models and mentors to young athletes.

The registration deadline to sign up for the city’s youth basketball program is Nov. 10. Practice will begin in December and games start in January of 2023.

For more information about the youth basketball program, schedules and fees, visit the Hopewell Recreation and Parks’ website.