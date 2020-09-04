Hopewell reopens government offices for appointment-only visits

Government offices in Hopewell will reopen to the public for appointment-only visitation beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Government offices in Hopewell will reopen to the public for appointment-only visitation beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Hopewell government offices, including City Hall, were closed to the public as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents may click here to make an appointment for DMV Select, the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office and Treasurer through the city’s website.

The city announced other reopenings in the area:

Hopewell Community Center will reopen for swimming and fitness opportunities by-appointment-only beginning Tuesday, Sept, 8 Locker rooms, showered and other communal areas will not be accessible. Sports activities like basketball, racquet, wallyball and pickleball will not be offered at this time

Park pavilion rentals will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8 All private parties must comply with CDC guidelines and current executive orders.



