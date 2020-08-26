HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell is reporting a citywide outage of Comcast services.
The city said the cable and internet outages are the result of a vehicle accident. The accident caused a fire that burned through a cable that provides Comcast connectivity to the Hopewell area.
While Comcast is actively working to repair the cable, the city said a time estimate for restoration of services has not been determined yet.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Hopewell reports citywide Comcast outage
- Video: Non-verbal little girl who went viral for signing with interpreter is surprised with bobblehead of real-life hero
- Alabama assisted living home caught on video mocking dead woman, poking her eye
- California site of 1960 Olympic Games changes ‘offensive’ name
- Cancer research fundraising at a low point due to COVID-19 pandemic