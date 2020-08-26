Hopewell reports citywide Comcast outage

FILE – This Feb. 11, 2011 file photo shows the Comcast logo on one of the company’s vehicles, in Pittsburgh. Wall Street appears increasingly convinced Comcasts $45.2 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable is dead. telling indicator is the gap between the value Comcasts all-stock bid assigned to each Time Warner Cable share and Time […]

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell is reporting a citywide outage of Comcast services.

The city said the cable and internet outages are the result of a vehicle accident. The accident caused a fire that burned through a cable that provides Comcast connectivity to the Hopewell area.

While Comcast is actively working to repair the cable, the city said a time estimate for restoration of services has not been determined yet.

